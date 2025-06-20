Padres’ Fernando Tatis Has 3-Word Response to Dodgers Hit By Pitch
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had a clear message for the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was hit by a pitch for the third time in the last nine days by the National League West rival.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Issues Warning to Dodgers Following Fernando Tatis HBP
“Just clean it up,” Tatis said.
He added: "I come over here to play baseball, and that’s all my intention to do on the field. But all the other crap, we don’t have time. If you can’t control it, you make a better attack approach.”
Benches cleared after Tatis was plunked in the top of the ninth inning by Dodgers right-hander Jack Little, who was making his Major League debut. Tensions ran high throughout the four-game set between the Padres and Dodgers, but emotions reached a peak when Tatis sustained a hand injury.
Manager Mike Shildt ran onto the field and immediately began yelling at the Dodgers dugout, specifically toward Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts.
“Enough is enough,” Shildt said. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”
While there was no intention behind Little's pitch, it was certainly costly for the Padres and one of their biggest stars.
Manny Machado issued a stark warning to the Dodgers as Tatis is set to get further imaging on his hand Friday.
“Let’s just hope his CT scan comes back negative," Machado said. "They got to pray it comes back negative tomorrow. Just pray.”
The X-rays on Tatis' hand came back inconclusive following the Padres' 5-2 win over the Dodgers Thursday night.
In his postgame presser, Roberts did say he did not feel good about Tatis getting hit, but that may be too little too late.
"I pray X-rays are negative and he’s in there tomorrow,” Roberts said.
More news: Fernando Tatis Exits After HBP, Benches Clear, Multiple Ejections in Wild Game vs Dodgers
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.