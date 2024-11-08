Former Padres Infielder Signs With NL West Rival
The San Francisco Giants have reached a deal with former San Diego Padres infield prospect Sergio Alcántara on a minor league contract, according to Francys Romero.
Alcántara, a client of Quality Control Sports, will receive an invitation to spring training with the major league team.
Alcántara, 27, was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations, marking his fifth stint with the team. He was traded to Arizona by the Chicago Cubs for cash before the 2022 season, then claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres midseason.
However, Alcántara rejoined the Diamondbacks later that same year after another waiver claim.
Although Alcántara isn't known for his bat, he has earned a spot on various teams thanks to his defensive skills. With over 6,000 innings at shortstop in the minors, he also brings more than 1,000 professional innings at both second and third base.
His offense has always been in question. When he was with the Detroit Tigers in 2020, his former manager Ron Gardenhire mentioned how great his defense was compared to his hitting.
"I've always tried to figure out if he's going to be able to hit at this level," Gardenhire said. "I know he can play defense. ... My question (was) whether he was going to be strong enough to hit. I tell you, in spring training, he hit. He was hitting line drives and had a really nice stroke going. I was impressed. That's probably as good of an improvement as you can see on any of our young players. I think he's moving along just fine."
Alcántara has spent time with four major league teams but hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2022. In 2024, the switch-hitting infielder played for the Triple-A affiliates of the Pirates and Diamondbacks, posting a solid .271/.388/.416 slash line.
However, much of that production came in Reno, a hitter-friendly environment. Throughout his MLB career, Alcántara has been a light-hitting utility player, with a career line of .209/.281/.343 over 502 plate appearances.
The Giants are expected to add a starting shortstop this offseason, which would shift Tyler Fitzgerald to second. Since many of San Francisco's utility players are not ideal shortstop options, Alcántara makes sense as a depth addition, likely starting the season in Triple-A.