Former Padres Pitcher Elects to Leave Phillies, Head to Free Agency
Former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt exercised a release clause in his minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is a free agent, per Jon Heyman.
Crismatt played for the Padres from 2021-23, making 102 appearances for the club before he was designated for assignment and elected free agency. His first full MLB season came in 2021 with the Friars, where he posted a stellar 3.76 ERA though 45 appearances, fanning 71 batters in 81.1 innings.
His next season was even more impressive, as he made 50 appearances and finished the season with an ERA south of 3.00. He threw 67.1 innings and allowed just five homers while striking out 65. His luck ran out with the Padres in 2023 however, as he had a 9.82 ERA through seven appearances that season.
After leaving the Padres, he made a midseason move to the Arizona Diamondbacks, for whom he made one appearance during 2023. He signed another minor league contract ahead of the 2024 season, this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played five games for the Dodgers last season, posting a 2.57 ERA.
Crismatt has floated around the minors since leaving the Dodgers, featuring in Triple-A for the Texas Rangers' affiliate, landing with the Padres again and finally playing for the Phillies' Triple-A squad.
The right-hander will begin searching for his new team as a pitcher who has historically excelled in low-leverage pitching situations. Throughout his major league career, he has avoided hard contact from batters, and could serve as a useful bullpen arm for the right team.
The Padres will likely steer clear of a third pickup of Crismatt, as they have other issues to address heading into the All-Star Break. They are still without a left fielder and may still need starting pitching depth during their fight for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
They currently hold the final spot in the race, however the Cardinals are behind them only on winning percentage and the San Francisco Giants trail them in the race by just 0.5 games. They will look to distance themselves starting Friday, when they head into a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
