Former Padres Reliever Acquired in Big Trade Signs With White Sox
The Chicago White Sox revealed last week that they have signed former San Diego Padres right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla to a minor league deal.
Altavilla is receiving an invite to big league spring training.
In parts of two seasons with the Padres during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Altavilla appeared in 11 games, going 1-1 with two holds. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits across 10 inning of work.
Altavilla was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2014 draft from Mercyhurst University. On Aug. 31, 2020, he was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Andres Munoz, who is now the Mariners' closer and a 2024 All-Star.
The 32-year-old played in the Kansas City Royals' system in 2024 after signing a minor league deal. He started strong with Triple-A Omaha, posting a 2.63 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 27.1 innings in his first 24 games. This earned him a call-up to Kansas City on June 10, but in five big-league appearances, he struggled with a 14.73 ERA over 3.2 innings.
After landing on the injured list with a right oblique strain on June 20, he was designated for assignment in September and finished the season back in Omaha.
Injuries aren't new for Altavilla. Since debuting with the Mariners, he has faced a long history of injuries, including shoulder inflammation, two UCL sprains (one leading to Tommy John surgery), a forearm strain, and the oblique strain last season that earned him a stay on the 60-day injured list.
During his first three seasons with Seattle from 2016-18, Altavilla pitched 79.2 innings, posting a 3.28 ERA, a 25.3 percent strikeout rate, and a 10.7 percent walk rate. However, injuries have limited him to just 40 big league innings since then, during which he’s struggled to a 6.53 ERA. His time in the minors has also been marred by health issues, with only 84.1 innings pitched over that span, totaling 120.1 innings across parts of six years.
Similar to his time with the Royals last season, Altavilla will have the opportunity to compete for a bullpen spot in 2025. If he stays healthy and secures a spot on the major league roster, the White Sox will have control of him through the 2026 season.