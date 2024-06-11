Former Padres Reliever Completes Comeback With Top AL Team
Former San Diego Padres reliever Dan Altavilla is finally making his return to the major leagues for the first time since 2021. Altavilla, who played for the Padres from 2020-21, has been called up to the majors by the Kansas City Royals. The Royals optioned Will Klein to Triple-A Omaha in their corresponding roster move, via the Royals on X.
Altavilla underwent Tommy John surgery during his final season with the Padres. The Padres outrighted him to Triple-A after the season ended, but he elected free agency instead. Altavilla signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, but did not play at all during the entire season as he recovered from injury. He returned in 2023, but appeared in just 12 innings before he was released in August.
Altavilla then signed with the Royals last December, and has pitched for their Triple-A team. In 27.1 innings with the Royals' Triple-A team, Altavilla gave up just eight earned runs while posting a 2.63 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
Now, Altavilla is getting called up for the opportunity to pitch at the major league level for the first time since 2021. When Altavilla was last in the majors with the Padres, he appeared in just 1.1 innings and two total games, with two strikeouts and one earned run allowed.