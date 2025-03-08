Former Padres Reliever Signs With Mexican League Team
Former San Diego Padres reliever Jay Jackson is heading to the Bravos de León of the Mexican League.
Jackson made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2015. He appeared in six games and allowed three earned runs on seven hits across 4.1 innings.
Jackson has pitched in parts of six Major League Baseball seasons, making big league appearances in each of the last four years. He spent time with the Twins in 2023, appearing in 20 games but struggling with a 7.52 ERA over 26.1 innings. While he posted a solid strikeout rate (25.4 percent) and walk rate (7.9 percent), he was hurt by allowing seven home runs in a limited sample size.
More news: Padres Make First Major Roster Move of Spring Training
The 37-year-old had much stronger numbers with Toronto just a year ago, delivering a 2.12 ERA over 29.2 innings in 2023. His velocity dipped last season, with his four-seam fastball averaging 91.9 MPH, down from just over 93 MPH two years prior.
Jackson had spent parts of 17 seasons in professional baseball before finally making his first Opening Day roster with the Twins last season.
“I’m thankful and blessed and grateful to have been able to enjoy this journey to this point,” Jackson said. “Even though it’s taken 17 [years], it’s been a wonderful 17. I wouldn’t change it for the world. … You take it in and you enjoy it for that moment, but then, it’s back to work.”
More news: Michael King Sets Major Goal For Himself in Second Season With Padres
Jackson was drafted by the Cubs in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, two top picks from that class — third overall Eric Hosmer and fifth overall Buster Posey — have already retired after playing over a decade in the majors.
The veteran went from being the No. 6 prospect in the Cubs organization in 2011, and by 2016, he was in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.
In 2019, he returned to the majors with the Brewers but went back to Japan in 2020, where his contract was later canceled. He then returned to the U.S., making 23 appearances for the Giants in 2021 and pitching in 25 games for the Blue Jays in 2023.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.