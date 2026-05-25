Padres' Nick Pivetta Provides New Update on Recovery From Elbow Injury

The San Diego Padres have been without starting pitcher Nick Pivetta for a little over a month due to a flexor strain in his elbow.

Pivetta left a start against the Colorado Rockies last month, and he has been on the injured list since. The most recent updates on Pivetta haven't shown him making much progress, but it appears he's getting set to take his first step towards a return.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Pivetta has increased his recent activity. However, he still remains far from returning to the mound for the Padres.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove has also been out for the Padres, and he seems on track to return before Pivetta. Musgrove is getting set to start throwing next week.

“Probably a little further [behind] Joe,” Pivetta said.

Pivetta revealed he could start throwing right now, but he wants to make sure that he is fully healthy before doing so. The veteran doesn't want to suffer some sort of setback if he starts too early, so he will be taking his time to get back on the mound.

Coming into the season, Pivetta was seen as the ace of the Padres staff, so losing him was a tough blow. The veteran dealt with some arm fatigue early in spring training, but he was able to overcome the problem to be the starter on Opening Day.

Before his injury, Pivetta had made four starts for the Padres, recording an ERA of 4.50. At this point, the team will hope to get him back for the stretch run of the season.

“The mindset is there,” Pivetta said. “It’s just whatever my body is gonna allow me to feel. I feel good. I’ve been feeling good throughout the rehab process. I haven’t had any setbacks, which has been really nice. My strength has always been there, which has been good. It’s just slow playing the throwing part.

"I think it’s probably the best thing to make sure that I’m just fully back, because when I come back and I start throwing, it’s going to be to come back with a purpose and to make sure that I’m pitching to the ability I always have.”

San Diego has been able to withstand the injuries to both Pivetta and Musgrove, with others in the rotation stepping up. The team also signed veteran Lucas Giolito to bolster the depth of the staff, and he has been excellent for the Padres so far.

But this update on Pivetta is an encouraging one, and the Padres have to feel good about the entire situation. The hope is liekly that he can return to the mound at some point early in the second half to help the Padres go after a World Series title this year.

San Diego once had real questions around the rotation, but if Musgrove and Pivetta could come back healthy, it could turn the starters into a strength of this roster.

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