Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Injury Update, SD Pursuing All-Star Closers, Jake Cronenworth Progress

The San Diego Padres lost to the Athletics, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 31-21 on the year. The Friars still secured the series, but weren't able to complete the sweep.

The Padres went down early on Sunday, and couldn't battle back. Third baseman Manny Machado got the Padres on the board with a sacrifice fly to bring Miguel Andujar home, and Ty France hit an opposite field home run in the seventh to come within two. However, it would prove to be too little and too late.

In other news, right-hander Nick Pivetta provided the latest on his road to recovery from a flexor strain in his elbow as he is still not yet at the throwing stage of his rehab process.

"I haven’t had any setbacks, which has been really nice," Pivetta said. "My strength has always been there, which has been good. It’s just slow playing the throwing part."

The Canadian hurler is coming off a 2025 season in which he had a 2.87 ERA across 181.2 innings of work with a 5.2 bWAR, all of which were career marks. His absence has certainly been felt in the rotation over the last month.

Additionally, the Padres have been linked to a pair of All-Star closers ahead of the trade deadline in a couple moves that would further fortify one of the best bullpens in baseball.

President of baseball operations AJ Preller has been known to never shy away from a deal that would catapult his team into a better position for October, and if the right offer is within reach, fans should expect a busy deadline this year.

Finally, after a scary saga for infielder Jake Cronenworth and his recovery from a concussion symptoms and being sidelined since the first week of May, there appears to be some progress. Cronenworth was batting just .144 across his first 32 appearances of 2026, but after playing with his symptoms for about three weeks, his lack of production certainly makes more sense in hindsight.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Nick Pivetta Provides New Update on Recovery From Elbow Injury

Padres Linked to 2 All-Star Closers in Potential Blockbuster Trades

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Now Making Progress in Return From Concussion

Padres Predicted to Bring Back Luis Arraez in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

Padres' Mason Miller Admits Save Against Athletics Means More After Shock Trade

Padres Tweets of the Day

OPPO TACO FOR TY FRANCE 🌮🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qX9rWLSf91 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 24, 2026

If Tarik Skubal is moved at the trade deadline, rival executives believe the bidding will come down to 4 teams, per @BNightengale:



- Los Angeles Dodgers

- New York Yankees

- Toronto Blue Jays

- San Diego Padres pic.twitter.com/MNZwSCxk74 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 24, 2026

“Tarps Off” has arrived at Petco Park.



And they’re multiplying quickly. pic.twitter.com/iWvBCGeK4q — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) May 24, 2026

Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) provided updates on both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta.



Musgrove will throw next week, while Pivetta has increased his recent activity but is still far from returning to the mound. The latter said he could throw now, but is taking it slow. pic.twitter.com/VRbYP4Q7ne — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 25, 2026

Happy birthday to Padres broadcaster and former catcher Carlos Hernández! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yGFJI9tQYx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 24, 2026

Heck of an afternoon for Alex McCoy w/ High-A Fort Wayne:



3-for-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB (8th)



His HR logged an EV of 104.9 mph, and he owns an .967 OPS this year. pic.twitter.com/JgrSYW5UYz — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) May 25, 2026

AJ Preller after he creates one of the deadliest bullpens. https://t.co/Kx2MiYKtq1 pic.twitter.com/6HEs7VLUjW — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 24, 2026

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