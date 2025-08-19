Former Padres Star Now With Dodgers Named Biggest X-Factor in NL West Race
The San Diego Padres were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, but have a chance to redeem themselves beginning Friday as the NL West rivals face off at Petco Park.
Last Saturday, the Padres took an aggressive approach against a familiar face on the mound: Blake Snell. While the Padres know the two-time Cy Young winner well, they did not run the basepaths effectively as Dodgers catcher Will Smith threw three baserunners out in the first two innings of the matchup.
Although it took Snell more than 20 pitches to get out of the first inning, the left-hander tossed six scoreless frames in his start against the Friars. Snell will play an important role in the battle for the NL West as MLB.com's Brent Maguire labeled the left-hander the biggest X-factor for the Dodgers in the tight division race.
"Of all the potential X-factors on the Dodgers, Snell feels especially important considering he was signed as a frontline starter who could pitch in Game 1 or 2 of a playoff series," Maguire writes. "After missing four months with left shoulder inflammation, Snell returned earlier this month and his presence -- and which pitcher the Dodgers get -- will loom large down the stretch.
"If Snell pitches like the Cy Young pitcher we saw in 2023 or for most of 2024 -- or like he did in his most recent start when he struck out 10 Blue Jays hitters in five scoreless innings -- that could catapult the Dodgers to winning the division and perhaps returning to the World Series."
The Padres are set to face Snell again in Friday's series opener this weekend, but the left-hander plans on making major changes following San Diego's aggressive approach when he was on the mound.
“There’s a lot I need to work on honestly. Which I’ll do that,” Snell said. “I’ll face them next and I’m aware they’re going to listen to the interview, so I won’t say too much. But there’s a lot that I’m looking forward to seeing and cleaning up.
