How Are Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott and Other Former Padres Doing Thus Far in 2025
The San Diego Padres are off to a hot start in 2025 after an offseason that had many wondering what the state of the retooled team would be.
There were a few key departures from the 2024 squad, but after earning the best record in baseball at this point in the season, it's safe to say that the team is doing just fine. Regardless of how long some of these players have been in San Diego, they will always be a part of the Padres family, wherever they ended up in MLB.
Perhaps the most notable departure was Jurickson Profar.
The fan-favorite outfielder enjoyed two stints and five seasons wearing a Padres uniform. After inking a three-year, $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves, Profar tested positive for a banned substance and is now serving an 80-game suspension after just four games played with the ball club.
Another Padres departure was reliever Tanner Scott. He made his way to the team via a trade with just minutes left before the 2024 trade deadline and produced a 2.73 ERA over 28 games in San Diego.
He has since signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has a 2.45 ERA over 11 games thus far.
Another favorite Padre was infielder Ha-Seong Kim. He had a relatively quiet offseason recovering from shoulder surgery but has since signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays as he still looks to make his 2025 debut.
Catcher Kyle Higashioka spent just one year in San Diego, but hit a career-high 17 home runs as he made his way to the Texas Rangers this offseason. In just 11 appearances, he is batting .242 in his return to the American League.
David Peralta was a productive piece for the Friars in his sole season with the team in '24, but is still looking for his next ball club to call home. The 37-year-old still has something left to prove after a slash line of .267/.335/.415 last year.
Donovan Solano also spent just one season in San Diego and although not known for his power, hit a career-high eight home runs wearing a Padres uniform. He now finds himself as a member of the Seattle Mariners batting just .074 over 12 outings for his new team.
