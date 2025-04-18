Padres Insider Details Key Change in Offensive Philosophy That's Led to Success
The San Diego Padres are exhibiting a new characteristic this year that has contributed to the team's swift start.
The team has been demonstrating significantly more patience at the plate, compelling pitchers to throw strikes or face the risk of heavy traffic on the bases.
Kevin Acee, a writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, has noted that the team is making significant strides at the plate.
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Timeline for Potential Yu Darvish Return
"With seven walks yesterday and 24 in the past four games, the Padres are practically up to a 10% walk rate on the season. Their 9.9% rate ranks eighth in the major leagues when it wasn’t that long ago they were walking mor einfrequently than most," Acee wrote in his Padres Daily column.
"They never said they won’t walk. They just prefer to hit. They led MLB in batting average last season and currently have the league’s second-highest average."
“We don’t look for the walks,” hitting coach Victor Rodriguez said recently. “But we will take them.”
More news: Jackson Merrill's Contract Extension Could Save Padres 'Hundreds of Millions' of Dollars
Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the team's most important players, and he is adopting a new approach this season, seemingly trying to ensure that the pitcher makes good pitches.
“Feel like I’ve been having the right approach this year on the plate, and obviously just more mature at the plate and taking what they’re giving me,” Tatis said.
“Obviously, I thought there were two pitches that were not close enough. But, you know, they call it and I just see the game and just react to it, keep getting them.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt has noted the change in Tatis' approach, which has enabled the young star to enhance his overall numbers and productivity.
More news: Padres Linked to Free Agent Pitcher in Potential Savvy Signing
“I do think there’s some aggression there early in the count that we want to remain,” Shildt said.
“But I do think it’s a very deliberate, ‘I’m going to make sure that I’m going to be in the strike zone with two strikes.’ And (if) he does that, you’re going to see what you’re seeing all year, and it’s going to be really fun.”
Through 18 games, Tatis is slashing .348/.425/.623 and has already created 1.4 WAR.
If he manages to keep working on his approach at the plate like the rest of the team is doing, Tatis could become an even bigger handful for pitchers, who will be more prone to throwing pitches for him to crush.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.