Padres Star Has Fracture in Hand, Out for Start of Postseason in Crushing Update
San Diego Padres outfielder Ramon Laureano sustained a fractured finger in Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Mike Shildt said after the game.
More news: Padres Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Postseason With Latest Roster Move
Bryce Johnson entered the game in the top of the third for Laureano after he took an at-bat in the bottom of the second.
Laureano is set to miss the first round of the playoffs because of the injury. The outfielder has been one of San Diego's best hitters since his arrival at the trade deadline.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller orchestrated one of the most successful deadline days in recent memory. The Padres acquired Laureano in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, which sent six prospects to the American League team.
In return, the Friars received Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn.
Laureano is hitting .271 with nine home runs and 30 runs batted in since joining the Padres. His production had helped repair San Diego's woes in left field, but Laureano's absence will significantly impact the Padres heading into October.
"It's the index finger in Laureano's right hand," Padres insider AJ Cassavell wrote on X. "Shildt did not seem optimistic for Laureano even if the Padres advance, given the nature of the fracture. Gavin Sheets has been nails all season when the Padres needed him. He's presumably the replacement in left."
The Padres are now two games back of both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers following their, 3-1, loss to the Brewers. Therefore, the Dodgers might have the NL West title secured as soon as Friday.
The Friars would host a Wild Card Series if they were to catch either the Cubs or the Dodgers, but LA holds the tiebreaker. The loss of Laureano in the lineup is a huge blow for the Padres, especially with an interesting final week of the regular season transpiring.
With the regular season winding down, the Padres have one goal in mind: Taking the NL West crown.
"I'm still trying to win this division, we've still got a chance. Hopefully we'll be hosting," Manny Machado said.
Nevertheless, the Padres will have to embark on their quest of a World Series without Laureano for at least the start of the playoffs.
More news: Padres’ Joe Musgrove Could Return in Postseason, Per Latest Update
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.