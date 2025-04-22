Padres Will Continue Running Tests on Luis Arraez After Placing Him on IL
The San Diego Padres witnessed a scary moment Sunday evening as Luis Arraez collided with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon.
Arraez laid down a bunt and was headed to first, but upon the collision, required stabilization and an exit on a backboard before being carted away and transported to a local hospital.
After initial testing in the hospital, Arraez was miraculously able to get back to his team in the clubhouse that night. He even posted on his Instagram letting the public know that 'there is nothing to worry about.'
After being placed on the injured list, Arraez will reportedly continue undergoing tests as he is in concussion protocol. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed that the All-Star is thankfully not showing anything to be overly concerned of.
“Nothing cognitively is anything that we’re overly concerned about,” Shildt said. “He is going to go in concussion protocol. More testing will be done. Hopefully, it’s more out of caution than necessity.”
The skipper seemed to put into perspective what was a chilling moment and could have been much worse.
“It’s overall very favorable relative to how scary that looked,” said Shildt.
Since Arraez was diagnosed with a concussion, he is also under league protocols and the MLB medical director's discretion as for when he can be cleared to return. The director as well as a doctor representing the MLB Players Association will decide when he can return when the IL stint is up.
Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke on what that moment was like for not just his teammate, but as a friend of Arraez.
“It was just a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that,” Tatis said. “You definitely get scared. You almost are going to tears, but just sit down right next to him and you start praying for him right away.”
Along with Arraez's All-Star caliber skills on the diamond, he is an even more valuable player in the clubhouse in terms of his impact. After clearing protocols, he will rejoin the team and continue adding to the Padres' MLB-best record.
