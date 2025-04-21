Luis Arraez Breaks Silence After Scary Injury in Padres Game
In the first inning of the San Diego Padres' win against the Houston Astros, Luis Arraez was a part of a scary collision at first base. After he was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, Arraez was miraculously able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse.
He posted on Instagram to update fans on his hospital visit and reassure them that he plans to rejoin the team on Monday.
More news: Padres Provide Update on Luis Arraez, Say He Was Transported to Hospital
"Dear fans and everyone who was concerned about me, as you saw," said Arraez, "I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests."
Arraez was running out a bunt when Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon ran over to cover first. It was there that the two infielders collided, and Arraez required a backboard to be carried out and transferred to the hospital.
"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about," Arraez said in the post. "I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday. I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."
More news: Padres’ Luis Arraez Stretched Off Field After Scary Collision Sunday vs Astros
Manager Mike Shildt also spoke positively on Arraez after the game.
“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing.
“Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”
The Padres came together after the scary moment to win the game, 3-2. Fernando Tatis hit a home runs and crossed home plate all three times in the victory.
More news: Padres Ahead of Dodgers in Latest MLB Power Rankings
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.