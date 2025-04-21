Inside The Padres

Luis Arraez Breaks Silence After Scary Injury in Padres Game

Gabe Smallson

Apr 15, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In the first inning of the San Diego Padres' win against the Houston Astros, Luis Arraez was a part of a scary collision at first base. After he was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, Arraez was miraculously able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse.

He posted on Instagram to update fans on his hospital visit and reassure them that he plans to rejoin the team on Monday.

"Dear fans and everyone who was concerned about me, as you saw," said Arraez, "I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests."

Arraez was running out a bunt when Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon ran over to cover first. It was there that the two infielders collided, and Arraez required a backboard to be carried out and transferred to the hospital.

"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about," Arraez said in the post. "I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday. I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."

Manager Mike Shildt also spoke positively on Arraez after the game.

“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing.

“Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”

The Padres came together after the scary moment to win the game, 3-2. Fernando Tatis hit a home runs and crossed home plate all three times in the victory.

GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

