MLB Insider Provides Eye-Opening Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trade Talks
Following the signing of right-hander Nick Pivetta, the San Diego Padres appeared to solidify the starting rotation. However, the Friars can't seem to escape trade rumors involving two of their starters, right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale seemingly confirmed the rumors are indeed true as president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still open to dealing either pitcher before Opening Day.
"It remains unknown whether Cease or King will still be with them on opening day," Nightengale wrote. "Ultra-aggressive GM A.J. Preller continues to listen to trade offers on Cease and King in ways to shed payroll while still remaining competitive."
It may come as a shock that the Padres are looking to trade some of their most productive starters, but given their payroll restrictions, Preller has been tasked with adding talent while spending less.
Cease was extremely productive in his first season with the Padres. The 29-year-old went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024.
The right-hander addressed the never-ending trade rumors throughout the offseason at Fan Fest.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
Because Cease is owed $14 million this season, he was always the more likely starter to be traded, but Preller appeared to insinuate the right-hander would be in the rotation to start the season.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Meanwhile, the Padres and King agreed to a one-year deal at the end of January, seemingly cementing his spot in the San Diego rotation.
King produced a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings. His 30 starts were 11 more than he had made in his first five MLB seasons combined.
Nevertheless, King was still asked to address the swirling trade rumors.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King told 97.3 The Fan. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
There still appears to be some uncertainty regarding the future of Cease and King this spring. There is no guarantee either pitcher remains in San Diego, according to Nightengale's update.
