Joe Musgrove Still Wants to Make Miraculous Return to Padres This Year
One of the most impactful players on the San Diego Padres is likely not going to throw a single pitch in the regular season. Joe Musgrove is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, but those around the organization know that a surgery is the last thing that will keep the right-hander out.
"Joe is not out," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "Joe just is not able to perform on the mound this year. Joe is still an integral part of our clubhouse, in our leadership group.”
Just six months removed from a surgery that is known to forever alter many arms that go under the blade, Musgrove set a lofty goal to return by the postseason.
“That’s been my goal from the get-go,” Musgrove said via the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “I still feel like it’s somewhat within reach. I think the doctors are going to tell me no. … Starting is out of the question. I could do like an opener type role maybe. But most realistic would be a chance to come out of the bullpen somewhere late in the postseason. Whether I’m in the games or not, it’s still part of my plan to get healthy … so I can go in and have a normal offseason, build up properly, be as ready as I can for ‘26.”
Although his pitching is hampered, Musgrove still does his scouting reports, helps out his teammates, and stays in the mindset that he is ready to keep working.
A major milestone in his recovery came Monday as Musgrove threw a ball for the first time in six months at around 60 feet.
“Physically, it felt great,” Musgrove said. “Mentally, it feels really good to get to this point. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to pick up a baseball and actually throw it -- a real baseball. I’m just thinking about all the work I’ve done over the last six months and trying to process everything.”
The constant preparation, both mentally and physically, not only got Musgrove to this point, but will carry him through the next six months of recovery.
“I don’t know if I’ve got the words for it yet,” he said. “You always have the ideas of how your surgeries are going to go and what you think you’re capable of. And I feel like I kind of met my own expectations in terms of being able to get to this day with no setbacks and with no pain."
Musgrove isn't the only one with aspirations to play deep in October as his team is playing the same game. If he can get his arm to a place where he can continue his dominance without further injury risk, the Padres will do whatever they can to meet him there.
