Jackson Merrill Says He Made Right Decision Not Signing Early Extension With Padres
The San Diego Padres without a doubt have a future superstar in Jackson Merrill.
At just 21 years old, the centerfielder received an All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger honor, and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. The best part for fans is that he is just getting started on his way to being one of the best and brightest in Major League Baseball.
San Diego didn't just get lucky with Merrill, but they knew for years the future fate of this young man.
Ahead of his debut, not even in the majors, but in High A ball, the Padres wanted to discuss a contract extension with the then 19-year-old who had yet to step onto a major league field. The organization knew what he was capable of, but what transpired in 2024 seemed to surpass even the boldest expectations.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller confirmed recently that the Friars tried to lockdown Merrill before he hit The Show for the first time.
“We’ve had (conversations) at different moments over the last few years, even dating back to when he was in the minor leagues. He understands that we value him a lot and want him here for a long time"
Understanding one's value is an area where Merrill is an expert. When asked if he made the right choice in not signing an extension before his debut, the centerfielder of the future answered confidently while putting so much into perspective.
“I’d say so myself, yeah,” Merrill said. “But I’d still rather just be here right now and forever.”
When it comes to premature extensions, another 21-year-old Jackson who plays in the outfield comes to mind as Jackson Chourio inked a historic eight-year, $82 million extension with the Milwaukee Brewers after a career .837 OPS in the minor leagues.
“That was before he even played a major-league game, though,” Merrill said. “I got to see that. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s great, but maybe (I should) prove it first, then let’s go get that deal or something.’ ”
Indeed, Merrill proved it with a .292/.326/.500 slash line and an OPS of .826 last season. He hopes to improve upon his monster 24 home runs and 90 RBIs with another big year in 2025.
