Jake Cronenworth Nowhere Near Returning to Padres Per Latest Update
The San Diego Padres have had their share of injuries in this short sample of the 2025 season, but have recently received a negative update on one of their All-Stars.
Jake Cronenworth, who fractured his rib after getting hit by a pitch against the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, is eligible to return off the injured list Saturday, but recently revealed that there may be more steps to go after he touched on how fragile the rib is at this point.
“From what they told me, the only way I can reinjure it is if I get hit,” Cronenworth said via the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
After his initial hit to the rib, Cronenworth not only hit a home run the next day, but it took an additional game to push his pain past a manageable threshold.
Cronenworth is taking steps to return like fielding ground balls without throwing, but is also playing catch and taking light swings. He touched on what a possible timeline for his return may look like.
“It’s hard to say, because it’s like, I don’t know what’s gonna have an adverse reaction yet,” he said. “So we’re kind of going until that happens. … It’s like, let’s just keep progressing as we’re progressing, and see where it ends.”
A non-displaced rib fracture takes about 4-6 weeks to fully heal, but Cronenworth can potentially return before then. Manager Mike Shildt spoke on the return being based off of the pain his All-Star is feeling as he recovers.
“It’s a matter of being able to do what he can do based on what his tolerance is,” Shildt said.
With Jackson Merrill and Yu Darvish also on the injured list, the Padres are certainly missing their All-Stars, but with the league's best record, they have quite the team for their stars to return to when healthy.
