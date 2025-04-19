Jackson Merrill Still Not Close to Returning to Padres, Says Manager Mike Shildt
Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is still recovering from a hamstring injury and has missed several games, with more to come, according to manager Mike Shildt.
As the season approached, Merrill emerged as a crucial player for the team, owing to his consistently exceptional performances and the potential to rise from being one of the most promising players on the field to one of the very best.
Unforunately, an injury to his hamstring has now paused his on-field development for a few weeks.
Padres insider Kevin Acee reports that Merrill's return to the field is still some time away. Schildt mentioned that April 25 is "a little aggressive" for that timeline.
“We’re not putting a timeline on this right now,” Shildt said. “He’s got to progress to a good consistent jog before he can go any further.”
Prior to his injury, Merrill recorded .375 batting average, three home runs, and 10 RBIs. He managed the tightness in his hamstring for several games before being sidelined as a precaution against further injuries.
The team appears to be managing their valuable asset with great care, exhibiting more precaution with Merrill's injury.
“It wasn’t a traumatic effect that caused it. It was some tightness that clearly is real, and he is working really diligently, as you would expect, to get treatment,” Shildt told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
“We just felt like it was going to be close to the 10 days — right at that mark. Instead of playing short, we just went ahead and got it done.”
