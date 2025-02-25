Joe Musgrove Plans on Playing Huge Role for Padres in 2025
Joe Musgrove isn't going to let Tommy John surgery prevent him from having a role with the San Diego Padres this season.
While he can't play catch until the end of March and won't be pitching off a mound until July, Musgrove is around the Peoria Sports Complex and in the clubhouse.
The right-hander won't be at every game this season. He will have to miss one here and there for doctors' appointments or if the visitor's clubhouse is too small for him to join. But, he is still a key member of the team and his leadership is needed.
“I just know, like, I see how some people are when they’re on the (injured list), especially guys that are, like, key players and leadership pieces,” Musgrove said. “When those guys aren’t around, or they’re around and they’re not in the dugout and they’re, like, hanging out in the clubhouse during games, and they’re not engaged, and it’s kind of like vacation mode.
"One, it kind of pisses me off. Two, it’s like you’re still a part of the team. … I’ve been around guys that have been through not playing for a year, and they’re like, high energy every day. They’re like, into the game, as if they’re going to have some kind of effect on it, even though they’re not.
"It’s like they still feel like they carry the stress of like, ‘It’s (expletive) go time, it’s game time.’ And that lifts everybody around. It lifted me when I was a young guy. So I want to kind of be that presence.”
Musgrove's presence is welcomed by many of his teammates.
“That’s who he is,” Jake Cronenworth said about Musgrove remaining with the team. “If anything, it’s really important for him to be there. He stands up. Even if he is not on the field every fifth day, his presence alone, that’s important.”
Musgrove's absence leaves a gap in the Padres' rotation, but those vying for a spot have drawn inspiration from his daily competitive mindset.
“I had no idea what kind of leader Joe Musgrove was,” starter Michael King said. “Having him around, him caring to travel and be with us and help us, it’s been amazing.”
Musgrove is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, but he did reveal he has a major goal to return before it ends.
