Juan Soto Could End Up in the NL West With a Padres' Rival
Only Juan Soto can decide which team is in his immediate future.
While the San Diego Padres would love to have him back, there are two other teams in the National League West reportedly meeting with the superstar.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in pursuing Juan Soto, especially if he’s open to returning to the West Coast after his time in San Diego. Although Soto, who splits his time between Miami and the Dominican Republic, may have some reservations about geography, Los Angeles has plenty to offer that could tip the scales. Beyond their strong roster, the Dodgers are considered favorites in the race for Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, which could further sweeten the appeal for a talent like Soto.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be serious contenders as well. The Giants, who have repeatedly tried to bring in superstar talent through trades and free agency — including high-profile bids for Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge — could make an aggressive push.
While the exact schedule for Soto’s meetings with interested teams remains under wraps, the Yankees are believed to be meeting with him next Monday, showing that the competition for his signature is heating up across multiple markets.
Scott Boras, Juan Soto’s agent, shared with ESPN that Soto’s main focus is joining a winning team. For Soto, this means a team where ownership is fully committed to competitiveness and where there’s a strong foundation of both talented players and quality pitching, Boras explained.
"Juan loves winning and winning organizations and a winning owner," Boras said. "The geography part of it is that Juan and his loved ones are going to be comfortable. That's what's most important to him. And major league geography ... Juan's played on both: West Coast and East Coast. His main thing, the priority, is winning."
Soto just wrapped up an outstanding debut season with the Yankees, posting a .288/.419/.569 slash line along with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His impact was crucial in driving the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in 15 years. A standout moment came in Game 5 of the ALCS, where he blasted a decisive three-run homer in the 10th inning to clinch the pennant.
The Padres don't want to see him back in the NL West unless it's on their team, but two of their biggest rivals will make a push for the potential $700 million superstar.