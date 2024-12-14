Juan Soto Had Difficulties With Manny Machado During Padres Tenure, He Says
While many fans viewed Juan Soto's brief stint with the San Diego Padres as harmonious, there was reportedly trouble in paradise.
Soto specifically had a difficult relationship with Padres star Manny Machado, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney. When Soto signed his landmark deal with the New York Mets, his former team, the New York Yankees were under the impression that the star outfielder had an ideal experience in his one season with the revered organization.
Even though Soto got along with his fellow star teammate, Aaron Judge, the Dominican outfielder chose to head to Queens. While Soto was meeting with interested teams, he relayed the information that he once had problems with another star teammate—Machado.
"He and Aaron Judge had flourished as co-stars, helping each other in the lineup, supporting each other publicly," the article stated. "When Judge had started slowly, Soto assured his teammate that there would be a time when Judge would pick up for Soto in the way that Soto was doing for Judge. Soto later acknowledged during his November conversations with teams that his previous relationship with a superstar teammate -- in San Diego with the Padres' Manny Machado -- had been difficult, but with Judge, everything seemed to go smoothly."
This isn't the first time reports have surfaced about issues between Soto and Machado. In 2023, there was speculation that there were problems within the clubhouse, particularly with leadership.
"The issue, several sources said they believe, is a lack of engagement," San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported at the time. "This, according to multiple veterans who have been with the Padres for varying lengths of time and most who have also played for other teams, is largely borne of the team’s best players being on their own programs to some extent. And, in particular, it is the product of there being an outsized presence who commands the room, a man who has shown the ability to carry a team but has not exhibited the ability nor inclination to lift it.”
Soto has had a number of superstar teammates throughout his seven-year career in the majors. During his rookie year with the Washington Nationals, Soto was alongside Bryce Harper. He most recently shared a clubhouse with Judge and will now join NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor in Queens.
Soto and Lindor will team up to help the Mets win their first World Series title since 1986. The star hopes to form a stronger bond in Queens.
