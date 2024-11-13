Padres’ Jackson Merrill Joins Elite Company After Winning Major Award

rookies to win Silver Slugger:



2024 Jackson Merrill OF

2023 Gunnar Henderson UT

2022 Julio Rodríguez OF

2017 Aaron Judge OF

2016 Corey Seager SS

2014 José Abreu 1B

2012 Mike Trout OF

2007 Micah Owings P

2001 Albert Pujols 3B

2001 Ichiro Suzuki OF

1997 Nomar Garciaparra SS

1993…