Latest Yu Darvish Update Doesn't Bode Well for Return to Padres Anytime Soon
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish began the 2025 season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. The latest update surrounding the veteran does not bode well for a return to the rotation anytime soon.
While there is still no clear timetable for Darvish's return, the right-hander has not thrown off a mound yet. However, he has continued increasing the intensity of his long-toss sessions.
“I feel better every day,” Darvish said at the end of March.
The right-hander still has to throw up to 150 feet before returning to a mound. Once that step is completed, Darvish will have to throw multiple bullpen sessions next. Finally, Darvish will likely make a rehab start or two before making his 2025 debut with the Padres.
San Diego will continue to be extremely cautious with the right-hander, who is entering his 13th Major League season. Though Darvish isn't set to return anytime soon, the priority is to have the veteran in the rotation for October.
“At times for Yu-san, less is more,” president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts.
"So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
