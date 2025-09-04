Manny Machado Gets Blunt on Padres Playing ‘Terrible’ Baseball
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado spoke about the Padres' poor string of results since winning their final series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres brought themselves level at the top of the NL West after winning two of three games against their rivals, however they have had massive struggles since. They are 2-7 in their last three series, and suffered a sweep to the Baltimore Orioles, who sit at the bottom of the AL East.
“Terrible homestand,” Manny Machado said. “We got swept. Could have played a lot better. But just keep grinding, man. It’s a tough, tough stretch. It’s been a bad few weeks for us, but we’re going to get over it.”
The biggest issue for the Padres during this recent stretch of games was starting pitching, as their starters have the worst ERA in MLB in those nine games at 7.52. None of their three starters against the Orioles (Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish and Nestor Cortes) lasted longer than four innings in their respective outing.
The pitching isn't the only issue, though, as the Padres have scored three or less runs in three of their last four games, all of which were losses.
They have also suffered their fair share of setbacks, as All-Star reliever Jason Adam is out for the season, All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is set to miss significant time and All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is battling a hamstring injury. Michael King and Joe Musgrove, both of whom played important roles in the rotation during their 2024 playoff run, are both on the injured list as well.
After sitting even at the top of the division less than two weeks ago, the Padres have fallen to 2.5 games back after their rough stretch of games. They get a rest day on Thursday, however the Dodgers have the opportunity to go three games clear with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Padres will hope they can get back on track on Friday, as they will face the Colorado Rockies, who they have beaten five of six times this season. The opening game of the series comes on Friday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
