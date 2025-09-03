Padres' Mike Shildt Calls Out Starting Pitching: 'It's Clearly a Concern'
The San Diego Padres have had starting pitching struggles this season, and with October right around the corner, it is starting to becoming a major concern.
The Friars have the sixth-fewest wins from their starters in baseball, and the sixth-fewest pitches per games started from their rotation.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on the inconsistency with his pitchers lately, and how he feels about where the future of the game is moving as October nears.
“It’s clearly a concern,” Shildt said. “We have a deep bullpen. It’s a talented bullpen. But the way the game’s built — and I know it’s morphing into shortening the game — over 162 games, starters are going to have to carry a lion’s share of the innings. And we just haven’t been able to get that consistently.”
The Padres haven't had a start of more than five innings since Aug. 24. Since then, their starters have averaged just 3.2 innings per start with a 7.51 ERA.
As Shildt noted, though, the bullpen has been electric this season.
The Friars have an MLB-leading 39 wins in relief and 43 saves, and are tied for the second-fewest blown saves in baseball with 15. With that being said, the bullpen has the second-most inherited runs from their starters on the year, with 230.
Unfortunately, a giant blow has been dealt to the bullpen as All-Star Jason Adam is out indefinitely with a brutal injury suffered on Monday night.
As for the rotation, there is still hope that things can be turned around.
Someone that will be able to provide his services is right-hander Michael King. Although he has pitched just 11 games so far this season, he has a 2.81 ERA when he is healthy.
His health has been an issue this year, especially after missing close to three months with a nerve issue in his shoulder. King returned for just one start last month, but has been on the injured list with left knee inflammation since Aug. 14 (retroactive to Aug. 11).
Shildt, however, doesn't want to place all of his eggs in King's basket, especially when tasking him to carry the rotation in the most important stretch of the year, and coming off another longer-term IL stint.
“Michael is around the corner, but I don’t know what the depth of Michael looks like, what he’s going to be able to give us. Or when,” Shildt said. “But, like I said, we’ll figure it out. I’m confident of that.”
The Padres need their starters in the rotation right now to step up. Outside of Nick Pivetta, it's been a major struggle, with the inconsistencies of Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish.
