Padres’ Failed Roki Sasaki Pursuit Looks Like Blessing in Disguise, Nightmare for Dodgers
In January, three teams were granted a second meeting with Roki Sasaki in their home cities: the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Sasaki played catch at Petco Park wearing Padres warmups. He visited Manny Machado's house, where several Padres players were treated to dinner courtesy of a Japanese chef. The final decision of where to sign, Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe said, amounted to a "coin flip."
The Padres lost the coin flip. But they might have avoided a worse fate in the process.
Sasaki has spent most of his first season in Los Angeles on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. He hasn't appeared in a major league game since May. In eight starts prior to the injury, Sasaki went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA.
In four minor league rehabilitation starts, Sasaki has a 7.07 ERA (14 IP, 11 earned runs), 1.79 WHIP, and is allowing opposing hitters to bat .319 against him.
Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sasaki's future is uncertain.
“Guys here are pitching well. I’m not sure what that means for Roki after this (rehab start Tuesday),” Roberts told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “Let’s just get through this one. Pitch well, (be) healthy and then we’ll make a decision.”
Sasaki didn't pitch well in his rehab start Tuesday for the Oklahoma City Comets; he allowed four runs before he recorded three outs. Sasaki is still just 23, but he looks like a different pitcher than the one who went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA in 18 starts for the NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines last year, with 129 strikeouts in 111 innings.
In the case of Sasaki, the Padres' loss was not the Dodgers' gain — at least not yet.
Not only has Sasaki failed to meet expectations in Los Angeles, the Dodgers lost out on a couple prospects who so far appear to be meeting their potential. Teilon Serrano (Twins) and Darrell Morel (Pirates), whose expected signing bonuses from the Dodgers went to Sasaki at the last minute, are having outstanding rookie seasons with their new organizations.
Serrano, a center fielder, has an .812 OPS and 21 stolen bases in his first 41 Dominican Summer League games. Morel, a shortstop, has an .839 OPS and 26 steals in 50 games with the Pirates' DSL team.
The 17-year-olds are a long way from the majors — or even Triple-A — but at least they aren't Dodgers. Sasaki is, and that's not as bad for the Padres as it seemed in January.
