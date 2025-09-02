Manny Machado Gets Testy Regarding Padres' Road Struggles, Home Dominance
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado provided an irritated answer when asked about the Friars' struggles on the road this season.
The Padres are 33-39 on the road , which is on track to be the worst away record from a winning team since the New York Yankees in 2016, who were 36-45 on the road with an 84-78 overall record.
“I don’t have that answer,” Machado said. “I mean, if I did, I’d be a billionaire. I shouldn’t be playing baseball if I had that answer. Literally, if I had that answer, I wouldn’t be playing baseball. I’d be doing something else. Because you’d be a (expletive) genius for figuring that one out. My job is to play baseball. If I knew the answer to that question, or if I knew the answer to whatever it is, quantum physics. …”
Designated hitter Gavin Sheets kept a more level head when answering the same question, pointing towards the support the Padres get at Petco Park compared to other venues.
“Obviously the energy at home is incredible, and we’ve got to find a way to match that on the road,” Sheets said. “It’s not easy. When we play in front of 48,000 at home and it’s rocking, it’s easy to give it up for that and bring it every night. We’ve just got to find a way to do that on the road. I think that’s something we’ll figure out, and that’s what we got to do.”
Just nine of the Padres' final 24 games of the regular season are on the road, which should provide the Padres with a huge boost. The Padres are 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers with less than a month remaining in the regular season, and will need every break they can get for the rest of September.
They close out their season with six games in San Diego, all of which will be important with the divisional race this close. They will continue their home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, and look to get backon track after their series opening loss on Monday in which they also lost All-Star reliever Jason Adam to a season-ending injury.
