Padres Reveal Jason Adam's Injury in Unfortunate Update
San Diego Padres All-Star right-handed pitcher Jason Adam was carted off the field in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Manager Mike Shildt provided an update on Adam after the game.
"Our prognosis early is not favorable," Shildt said. "I mean, things can change, but it's a quad tendon rupture. It's pretty clear and pretty serious."
He added: "Don't want to be too bleak but it's not overly positive."
Adam, 34, was in the midst of his best year as a pro, making the All-Star Game for the first time in his career a few months ago. Including Monday night's outing — in which he was charged with an earned run after he left the game — Adam has made 65 appearances this season, sporting a 1.93 ERA.
Only five relievers in all of Major League Baseball have made more appearances than Adam, who's tied with teammates Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada with 65.
Adam is one of the team's "Five Horseman" out of the bullpen as dubbed by Shildt. Adam, Morejon, Estrada, Robert Suarez and Mason Miller make up arguably the most formidable bullpen in all of MLB.
Adam's injury came hours after superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was scratched from San Diego's lineup with "lower half tightness." It also comes days after Xander Bogaerts went on the injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his foot.
With the loss, San Diego is now 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.
How Long is Recovery for Quad Tendon Rupture?
According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, there are two types of quad tendon ruptures: a partial tear and complete tear.
"When the quadriceps tendon completely tears, the muscle is no longer anchored to the kneecap. Without this attachment, the knee cannot straighten when the quadriceps muscles contract. Patients may experience significant swelling or bruising, or they may notice a divot or gap if they feel the area above the kneecap."
As for recovery timeline for a standard person, per the AAOS:
"Complete recovery takes at least four months. Most repairs are nearly healed in six months. Many patients report that they required 12 months before they reached all their goals."
