Manny Machado Looking Forward to Beating Dodgers, Winning World Series
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is leaving the past in the past. Although the Padres pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the NL Division Series, the 93-win San Diego squad could not finish the job.
Machado is by no means discouraged by last season's outcome as he is already focused on taking down the World Series champion Dodgers in 2025.
"The past is the past," Machado said. "I'm looking forward to going out there and competing again this year and trying to take them down. We’re ready.”
It's hard to forget the saga that was the Division Series. The rivalry between the Friars and Dodgers was alive and real. From L.A. fans throwing objects toward outfielders Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar to former Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty exchanging words with Machado, it was quite the postseason battle.
One of the most controversial moments of the NLDS involved the Padres third baseman. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Machado intentionally threw a ball towards him in the dugout, causing even more friction between the two NL West teams.
Nevertheless, Machado said he had actually forgotten about the incident until a reporter brought it up at spring training.
"I'm not even thinking about that," Machado said.
The Padres were the only team in October to push the Dodgers to the brink. Many baseball fans felt the NLDS was more exciting than the Championship Series and Fall Classic.
While the Dodgers may have won it all last year, the Padres are eager to bring San Diego its first World Series title. But before that can happen, the Friars will likely need to make a few more additions in order to enter 2025 with a championship roster.
For one, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller revealed the Padres are still searching for another bat to add to the lineup. There is also speculation a Padres player will be dealt before spring training wraps up.
Although the Padres may not be able to spend as much as the Dodgers, the Friars have always been able to contend with L.A.
