Padres Linked to 24-Homer Slugger, Former Top Prospect in Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres have bolstered their roster recently.
In addition to adding two big-name pitchers in February in Korea Baseball Organization's Cy Young equivalent winner in Kyle Hart and former Red Sox veteran Nick Pivetta, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has brought in outfielder Jason Heyward, first baseman Connor Joe, and infielder Yuli Gurriel to the mix.
After a quiet offseason up until February, MLB insider Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report theorized that San Diego may not be done yet.
The recent pitching moves spell success for a team that won 93 games in 2024 and came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS. As for baseball's rumor mill, it may mean a key name departing after trade talk all offseason.
Dylan Cease is coming off an incredible first season with the Padres. He is also a name that has been dangled in trade talks due to his productivity and value to other teams.
His value would have to be, at the very least, an impactful player to plug into the roster immediately, and a top prospect or two to grow with the team.
In Bleacher Report's trade prediction with the Red Sox, San Diego gets two young talents that could instantly impact the roster.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu and first baseman Triston Casas is the return Rymer predicted for Cease.
Abreu is no stranger to trade talks himself as Boston is trying to make room for their No. 1 hitting prospect in Roman Anthony who also plays right field, but the 25-year-old Venezuelan just earned his first Gold Glove award in 2024.
On offense, he batted .253/.322/.459 with an OPS of .781. He added 15 home runs, 58 RBIs,101 hits, and a WAR of 3.4.
Casas on the other hand also has the potential to be a difference maker with his bat.
After missing about four months in 2024 with a rib cartilage tear, Casas had a slight dip in numbers, understandably — but in his 132 games in 2023, the first baseman shined.
That season, he slammed 24 home runs with 65 RBIs, a batting average of .263, and a WAR of 2.2.
