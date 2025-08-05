Inside The Padres

MLB Insider Reveals How Close Padres Were to Trading Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez

Nelson Espinal

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Robert Suarez (75) of the San Diego Padres pitches in the ninth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
According to new reports, the San Diego Padres were never close to trading closer Robert Suarez or starter Dylan Cease, despite interest from other parties.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller was wheeling and dealing at the MLB deadline. He didn't shy away from moving the team's best prospects for ready-made starters.

Considering all of the players who were acquired, many expected the Padres to move either Cease or Suarez to recoup some younger players for organizational depth or to parlay into other deals.

Both pitchers are potential free agents this winter, with Cease's contract running out and Suarez having the ability to opt out of his current deal.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale, in a story for USA Today, claims that Preller never came close to dealing either veteran arm, even as the executive was draining the team's farm system.

"The Padres never had any intention of trading closer Robert Suarez, and were never close to trading starter Dylan Cease, realizing they are a much stronger team with him," Nightengale wrote in a story.

"They did have late talks with the Astros, but the Astros balked at including younger Spencer Arrighetti in a package with three prospects."

Cease has been inconsistent this season, but he still possesses elite stuff that — when under control — can shutdown any offense in baseball.

He is a true top-of-the-line ace when his command is working, making him a major piece for a contending team.

Suarez, on the other hand, is consistent as one of the most reliable closers in baseball. When manager Mike Shildt points to the bullpen, he can confidently hand the ball to the 34-year-old.

While keeping both expiring players isn't ideal in terms of asset management, the retention of both arms does give the team their best chance of winning a World Series.

For Preller, winning is all that matters and the risk of losing both was worth this upcoming San Diego playoff run.

