Padres Option Randy Vasquez To Make Room For Trade Deadline Acquisition on Roster
Starting pitcher Randy Vasquez's locker is cleared out at Petco Park as the San Diego Padres make a roster move.
The Padres are sending Vasquez down to the minor leagues to make room for the newly-acquired starting pitcher Nestor Cortes. The Friars landed Cortes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Vasquez gave up five runs in four innings on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, getting charged with a loss for allowing eight total hits.
This story will be updated.....
