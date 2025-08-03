Inside The Padres

Padres Option Randy Vasquez To Make Room For Trade Deadline Acquisition on Roster

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez (98) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez (98) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting pitcher Randy Vasquez's locker is cleared out at Petco Park as the San Diego Padres make a roster move.

The Padres are sending Vasquez down to the minor leagues to make room for the newly-acquired starting pitcher Nestor Cortes. The Friars landed Cortes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Vasquez gave up five runs in four innings on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, getting charged with a loss for allowing eight total hits.

This story will be updated.....

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News