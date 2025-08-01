Padres Tried to Acquire Mackenzie Gore From Nationals in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
The San Diego Padres thought they won when they acquired four-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals at the deadline in 2022.
He was considered one of the best players on the market, and Soto had won the Home Run Derby right before heading to San Diego. But Soto only spent a season-and-a-half with the Padres and did not make it to the postseason in his only full season with the franchise in 2023.
Then, San Diego had to trade Soto to the New York Yankees in December 2023 to relieve some of the financial constraints his contract placed on them.
He went on to sign a record-breaking, 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets as a free agent last offseason. Meanwhile, the Padres lost six top prospects in the Soto trade, and some have even emerged as All-Stars.
One of those prospects was left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore. He was San Diego’s No. 1 overall prospect in 2021 after they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2017.
Gore made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022 but did not have a regular role in a rotation until he joined the Nationals. The southpaw earned his first All-Star selection this season, posting a career-best 3.80 ERA in 22 starts.
San Diego reportedly tried to get Gore back at this season’s deadline but ultimately decided his cost was too high, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres faced similar issues when trying to acquire Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran.
The Padres’ front office has received criticism for trading away their top prospects for little in return. Although Soto is one of the best players in MLB, he did not spend much time in San Diego and missed the postseason in 2023.
But the Padres have not seemed to learn from their mistakes, as they traded their No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries to the Athletics for closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears on Thursday.
Perhaps three seasons from now, San Diego will be targeting De Vries at the deadline.
