MLB Rookie Trying to Emulate Padres All-Star, Says He Deserves More Recognition
Padres infielder Luis Arraez is one of the best pure contact hitters in baseball, making him effective on any team.
His specialty has led to three consecutive batting titles and has made him one of the more valuable hitters in the league, especially for a team that needs someone to put the ball in play.
Given his unique ability to hit the ball, a Tampa Bay Rays up-and-coming prospect has been studying how Arraez manages to have so much success as a hitter.
Chandler Simpson stands out as one of the most unique players to debut in MLB, displaying incredible speed that ranks him among the fastest in the league.
The Padres witnessed Simpson's traits recently, providing tremendous pressure on pitchers due to his threat to steal a base and good bat-to-ball skills.
His ability to steal bases instills fear in any team when he reaches first base, and to enhance his chances of getting on base, he has been studying Arraez's mechanics.
“I’ve studied Luis Arraez, his hitting drills, what he does in the offseason, all of his hitting mechanics to be a better hitter,’’ Simpson told USA Today.
“I feel like (Arraez) definitely doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves, winning three batting titles in a row with three different teams. Putting the bat on the ball, not striking out, getting on base, and hitting for average. I want to be that guy, too."
Arraez is currently out due to a concussion suffered in a game against the Houston Astros, but before his absence, he had created a WAR of 0.2, batting .287 and hitting three home runs.
In just eight games, Simpson has produced 0.8 WAR, with a slash line of .400/.455/.433, along with three RBIs and three stolen bases already recorded.
If he can sustain this level, paired with his incredible speed, Simpson could become a new prototype for baseball.
Considering his batting average, it appears he can credit a significant portion of his success to what he learned from watching Luis Arraez.
