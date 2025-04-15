Padres Linked to Free Agent Pitcher in Potential Savvy Signing
The San Diego Padres are connected to a free agent pitcher who is currently available and could enhance an already strong pitching staff.
Spencer Turnbull, who last pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, was not signed during the offseason and remains available for any team to pick up.
In a column about free agency signings that need to happen, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists Turnbull as an obvious signing for any team looking to upgrade the depth of their roster.
More news: Padres Make Incredible History With Dominant Three-Game Sweep of Rockies
"By this point, just about every team—either due to a litany of injuries or not doing enough in the offseason—could use a back-of-the-rotation starter who can semi-regularly go five innings without completely imploding," Miller writes.
"Yet there sits Spencer Turnbull, ripe for the picking, while fans all over the country (and in Canada) try to tell their teams to do something about that."
Turnbull has racked up injuries over the past few seasons, missing most of 2021 and all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, and then battling a neck issue in 2023.
More news: Padres' $14 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Potential Shocking Trade
While those concerns explain why a team has not taken a long-term risk on investing in his future, it does not make sense why a one-year deal has not been floated.
"It doesn't explain why the 32-year-old who threw a no-hitter in May 2021 can't find a one-year contract while we've got Elvin Rodriguez starting games for the Brewers, or Carlos Carrasco in the Yankees rotation," Miller added.
In 2024, Turbull posted an impressive 2.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9, though only in a medium sample of 54 innings pitched.
More news: Padres Will 'Take Our Time' With Jackson Merrill's Injury, Says Manager Mike Shildt
He also posted a solid 1.3 WAR last season with the Phillies.
If the Padres can secure the 32-year-old on a one-year deal, it would make sense to give him the opportunity to be a reliable end-of-rotation arm or a long relief pitcher capable of providing quality innings.
The front office may overlook Turnbull due to the strong start by the San Diego pitching staff, though.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.