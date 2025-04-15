Padres Linked to Free Agent Pitcher in Potential Savvy Signing

Starting Pitcher I think the Padres should target:



Spencer Turnbull, FA



➡️26.1% K% & 3.85 FIP in 54.1 IP 24'



➡️Added a Sweeper in 24' which avg 5.6" iVB and 13.9" of Horizontal break



➡️145 Stuff+ Sweeper & 104 Overall Stuff+ pic.twitter.com/i6qOB4SFS6