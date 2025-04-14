Padres' $14 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Potential Shocking Trade
The San Diego Padres have had several players speculated to be trade candidates. While no blockbuster trade transpired this offseason, the rumors have continued into the regular season.
The latest trade idea involves Padres star Luis Arraez. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller discussed the infield issues for NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, which could lead to the defending champions inquiring about Arraez.
"The lowest hanging fruit is arguably whichever of 2B/CF is easier to upgrade, with Tommy Edman becoming fully entrenched as the starter at the other," Miller writes. "And with several other contenders likely to be in the market for a center fielder, second base is probably the answer."
While the Dodgers may need a starting second baseman, it seems highly unlikely that the Padres would give up Arraez. The Friars value the three-time batting champion more than most clubs would.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke about the importance of Arraez in the clubhouse.
“His energy, his passion, his dedication, his preparation are all very elite. They’re very elite,” Shildt said last season. “And so, him being able to do that has only been able to bring others up around him. He’s rising our tide.”
The departure of Arraez would only create a hole in the infield for the Padres, and given their current success, a trade with the Dodgers seems lightyears away.
The Padres are the hottest team in baseball, and despite injuries to key players, the team has continued to find ways to win. If the Padres continue winning in the coming months, Arraez isn't going anywhere.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.