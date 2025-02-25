Padres Ace Among Most Likely Trade Candidates, Linked to 4 Teams
The San Diego Padres are hoping to maintain their payroll from 2024, and a number of Friars have emerged as trade candidates throughout the offseason. The Padres payroll is currently just shy of $197 million and ranks 10th among MLB teams.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner spoke reporters including the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee about the team's payroll situation.
“Our payroll has gone up significantly year over year, and we have been pursuing a long-term plan that was set years ago — several years ago — and we’re continuing to execute against that plan,” Greupner said.
“We’re exactly where we had expected to be from a payroll perspective going into this year. … That is sufficient, from a resource perspective, to go out and win a World Series championship," Greupner added. "And that’s a commitment that we’ve made for several years now to our fan base — that we would consistently put a team on the field that could compete for the playoffs and win a World Series championship. I know that was important to Peter and remains important to us as an organization, that we put a team on the field year in and year out that can compete for a World Series championship.”
Though the Padres appear to be set with the roster, pending a few more additions, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicts San Diego to shop starting pitcher Michael King at the deadline.
"Factoring in King's relatively affordable salary, there's an argument for him as the best starter who could be available this summer," Rymer wrote.
"As such, look for the Padres to try to rent him out for multiple controllable players if they do eventually shop him."
King's new deal with the Padres appeared to cement his spot in the rotation, especially since San Diego always seemed more likely to part ways with starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
However, Rymer believes King could be dealt in July. A few potential landing spots for King include the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves.
If the Padres don't make a few more signings this spring, the team will likely be in the market at the trade deadline.
