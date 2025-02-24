Padres Key Reliever May Not Be Ready for Opening Day Due to Injury
San Diego Padres right-hander Bryan Hoeing may not be ready for Opening Day due to injury.
The reliever, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and has yet to pitch in camp.
"The Padres say they are just being cautious and hope the right-hander can start the season as the long man in their bullpen. If he cannot get on the mound soon, however, being ready in time to be on the opening day roster will become increasingly doubtful," writes Acee.
If Hoeing is unable to go when the season starts, it would shake up the bullpen and possibly impact the race for the fifth starter spot.
More news: Padres Have 'Unfinished Business' in 2025, Says Manager Mike Shildt
Another Padres insider, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com, added Sunday morning that Hoeing "feels OK" and should begin throwing Monday.
Hoeing, acquired from the Marlins at last year’s trade deadline, pitched out of the bullpen for the Padres and delivered strong results. He posted a 1.52 ERA across 18 appearances and excelled at stranding runners.
Entering 2024, Hoeing carried a 6.48 ERA over 83.1 major league innings, but he turned things around as a reliever last season. In 24 innings with the Marlins, he posted a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts, nine walks, and just two home runs allowed, proving to be an above-average arm out of the bullpen. That is what the Padres were attracted to.
More news: Former Padres Infielder Involved in 5-Player Trade Signs With AL West Squad
Hoeing relies on a mix of sinkers, sliders, and splitters, generating solid extension that makes his pitches more effective. His ability to throw strikes and induce groundballs has been key, as he’s posting a nearly 50 percent groundball rate out of the bullpen this season.
Because the Padres are looking for a fifth starter internally, there was talk that Hoeing could be an option to stretch out, but Dennis Lin of The Athletic put that to rest on Feb. 12 saying that Hoeing would be staying in the bullpen.
The only reason why Hoeing was even an option is because Miami turned to him twice as a starter last season. With seven starters on the injured list, the Marlins needed someone and Hoeing gladly stepped up.
However, that won't be happening this year in San Diego as the Padres will need him in the bullpen in a crucial relief role vacated by Tanner Scott in free agency.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.