Padres Acquiring Mason Miller, More in Blockbuster Trade With Athletics
The San Diego Padres are acquiring Athletics closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Miller was unavailable Wednesday night to close out the game for the A's, and less than 24 hours later he is now a Padre.
In return, the Friars are sending shortstop Leodalis De Vries, the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, along with three pitchers to the Athletics. It was later revealed the Padres are sending right-handers Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Nunez as part of the return to the A's.
Therefore, the Padres are letting go of their No. 1, No. 3, No. 13, and No. 17 prospects in exchange for Miller and Sears.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has yet again shocked the baseball world. The Padres made history by sending three relievers to the All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer, but manage to acquire one of the best closers in MLB.
The blockbuster trade likely indicates both Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez will be leaving San Diego.
Miller was the prized possession on the relief market this summer, and the Padres have landed their guy. The right-handed pitcher is sporting a 3.76 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 20 saves across 38.1 innings pitched this season.
As for Sears, the left-hander has made 22 starts for the Athletics this season, accruing a 4.95 ERA with 97 strikeouts across 111 innings of work.
The Padres have officially cemented the best bullpen in baseball with the acquisition of Miller. Just three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, the Padres have made one of the biggest moves of the summer.
