Astros Appear to Be Pivoting From Dylan Cease Trade With Padres in Shocking Update
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been linked to the Houston Astros as a potential trade target, but new reports indicate that may no longer be the case.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Astros are moving on from Cease as a potential trade target — at least for now.
"The Houston Astros are now engaged in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins for ace Sandy Alcantara after talks with the San Diego Padres for starter Dylan Cease have cooled," the reporter posted on X.
Cease becomes a free agent this winter, and with the Padres reluctant to pay top dollar for both him and Michael King, he became the most tradeable piece on the team.
While under normal circumstances the organization would have chosen to keep him for this season's playoff push, San Diego lacks prospects and the financial flexibility to get deals done at other positions, making a deal for a left fielder or catcher hard to pull off unless Cease gets dealt.
With King coming back off the injured list and a loaded bullpen, the Padres can afford to lose an arm if it plugs a hole in the lineup.
Both the catcher and the left fielder positions have failed to produce enough offense for the team to feel comfortable heading into the stretch run of the season.
Additionally, the Padres risk losing Cease without getting anything in return. He hasn't been stellar this season, posting a 4.79 ERA.
His stuff remains electric — ranking in the 94th percentile for whiff rate and 90th in strikeout rate — but he is prone to giving up hard contact and walks.
With the Astros potentially pulling out of the race for Cease, his market got smaller, but plenty of other budding contenders will be interested in a pitcher who can generate whiffs like him.
