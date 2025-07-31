Inside The Padres

Astros Appear to Be Pivoting From Dylan Cease Trade With Padres in Shocking Update

Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) walks off the field in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been linked to the Houston Astros as a potential trade target, but new reports indicate that may no longer be the case.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Astros are moving on from Cease as a potential trade target — at least for now.

"The Houston Astros are now engaged in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins for ace Sandy Alcantara after talks with the San Diego Padres for starter Dylan Cease have cooled," the reporter posted on X.

Cease becomes a free agent this winter, and with the Padres reluctant to pay top dollar for both him and Michael King, he became the most tradeable piece on the team.

While under normal circumstances the organization would have chosen to keep him for this season's playoff push, San Diego lacks prospects and the financial flexibility to get deals done at other positions, making a deal for a left fielder or catcher hard to pull off unless Cease gets dealt.

With King coming back off the injured list and a loaded bullpen, the Padres can afford to lose an arm if it plugs a hole in the lineup.

Both the catcher and the left fielder positions have failed to produce enough offense for the team to feel comfortable heading into the stretch run of the season.

Additionally, the Padres risk losing Cease without getting anything in return. He hasn't been stellar this season, posting a 4.79 ERA.

His stuff remains electric — ranking in the 94th percentile for whiff rate and 90th in strikeout rate — but he is prone to giving up hard contact and walks.

With the Astros potentially pulling out of the race for Cease, his market got smaller, but plenty of other budding contenders will be interested in a pitcher who can generate whiffs like him.

NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

