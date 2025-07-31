What Are The Padres Trading Away For Mason Miller?
The San Diego Padres sent shockwaves through the baseball world Thursday morning when the team acquired coveted closer Mason Miller and starter JP Sears from the Athletics.
But what was the cost?
The Friars sent No. 3 overall prospect Leodalis De Vries and right-handed pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Nuñez to the Athletics. All in all, the Padres are parting ways with their No. 1, No. 3, No.13 and No. 17 prospects in the blockbuster trade with the A's.
It was always known the Padres would have to give up a ton in order to cement a championship roster, and giving up so much from the farm system indicates just how motivated the team is to win it all this season.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has always thrived on the element of surprise, and this blockbuster trade is by far the most shocking as Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline approaches. Acquiring Miller is likely not the last move the Padres will make as there are still holes on the roster.
There is now uncertainty surrounding the future of both Robert Suarez and Dylan Cease, who are both set to test free agency in the offseason. Suarez and Cease would be rentals for any team that acquired them.
However, some MLB insiders believe the blockbuster trade with the Athletics indicate Suarez and Cease are surely going to be traded. Meanwhile, other league insiders believe the Padres do not plan on letting go of either pitcher.
Nevertheless, the Padres parting ways with some of their best prospects is an indication the team is all in this season.
