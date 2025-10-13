Padres’ AJ Preller Reacts to Shocking Mike Shildt Retirement
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller issued a statement following manager Mike Shildt's decision to retire.
Read more: Padres’ Mike Shildt Announces Sudden Retirement as Manager
Shildt has been the Padres manager since the beginning of the 2024 season, and led the Friars to the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005-06.
“We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years, including consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances as manager," Preller's statement reads.
"His dedication and passion for the game of baseball will leave an impact on our organization, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. The search for a new manager of the Padres will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026.”
More news: Mike Shildt Reveals Why He's Retiring as Padres Manager
This story will be updated...
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.