Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Goal for 2025 Season
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke on what this upcoming season means to the organization.
From ownership disputes, free agent departures, and the sting of an early October exit last season, 2025 feels like the stakes are much higher as the chips on the Padres' shoulders seem to grow by the day.
Preller discussed just how important this season is shaping up to be through The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
“I think it’s super important,” Preller said. “… I think our ability as an organization to back up last season, (we’re) just hungry to go do it. I think it would speak a lot for our players and our staff and our organization to go out there and have another team that gets into October and plays deep into October. We understand what it means, the excitement that creates for our city and for the Padres fans that deserve it. We understand all of that. That’s the game plan, that’s the goal.”
To not just get to October but to win the final game of it will take everything from the organization.
There have already been significant reinforcements to the roster, specifically in the pitching room, but San Diego's superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. believes that the current team crafted by Preller will be the one to get this great franchise their first World Series win.
“When I look around I still see dudes surrounding myself,” Tatis said. “… We feel like we can make a battle happen with that group that we have right now.”
A battle is perhaps the most accurate way to categorize what this team is about to embark on.
The new-look rotation features Opening Day starter Michael King, last year's ace Dylan Cease, and newly acquired veteran Nick Pivetta. Unfortunate setbacks to Yu Darvish and Matt Waldron may keep them out to start the season, but two of Korea Baseball Organization's Cy Young award equivalent in southpaw Kyle Hart, Randy Vásquez, and Stephen Kolek could round out the rotation.
