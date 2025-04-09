Padres All-Star Exits Tuesday's Game vs Athletics With Injury
San Diego Padres All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics early with an apparent injury.
Cronenworth appeared to injure something while swinging and grounding out in the top of the third inning.
Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, who was recalled to replace the injured Jackson Merrill on the roster, replaced him in the lineup and took over in left field, while Jose Iglesias moved back to the infield.
Cronenworth, 31, was off to a strong start this season, slashing .257/.409/.486 with two home runs, five runs batted in, and eight walks to nine strikeouts. He's been great against both right-handed and left-handed pitching, giving the Padres a great everyday option at second base.
The Padres will hope Cronenworth's injury isn't too serious, as losing him for significant time would be a brutal blow to the team's lineup.
The Padres already will be without center fielder Jackson Merrill for the next week-plus, as he was placed on the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game due to his hamstring injury.
The Padres opened the season 9-2, but were down, 9-4, against the Athletics through three innings on Tuesday.
