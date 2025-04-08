Padres Insider Provides Positive Update on Yu Darvish's Injury Recovery
The San Diego Padres remain without a timetable for right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish to debut in 2025.
Darvish was dealing with fatigue and elbow discomfort during spring training that forced him to open the year on the injured list.
The Padres have made it clear they wanted to exercise caution with the 38-year-old pitcher, which means they're in no rush to bring him back.
However, this week, Padres beat writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, Kevin Acee, provided a positive update on Darvish's recovery.
Acee said Monday that Darvish has reached 150 feet in his catch play at Petco Park, and could pitch off the mound "in the coming days."
He added: "His elbow continues to feel strong and pain free, according to people in the organization."
While the Padres would love to have Darvish back in the rotation as soon as possible, they understand the importance of the veteran pitcher being healthy later in the season. Thus, they're going to be especially cautious in working him back this year.
“At times for Yu-san, less is more,” president of baseball operations AJ Preller said this spring. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts. So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
After throwing off a mound, Darvish will have to throw bullpen sessions before facing live hitters. Then, he'll likely need multiple rehab assignments before being ready to join the Padres.
While Darvish may not exactly be ready to join the Padres any time soon, it's a positive development that he's not experiencing any pain in his elbow.
The Padres enter Tuesday's game at 9-2 and in first place in the National League West division.
