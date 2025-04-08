Padres' Jackson Merrill Heading to Injured List in Shocking Move
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is heading to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
While Merrill appears to be walking fine, per Acee, the Padres are choosing to exercise caution as he's not progressing as quickly as the team hoped.
Merrill was out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Athletics. Manager Mike Shildt said the team just wanted to be cautious with Merrill, and the hope was that he would return within the next couple of days.
However, Merrill was out of the lineup on Tuesday, as well, and will now miss at least the next week due to his hamstring injury.
According to Acee, outfielder Oscar Gonzalez is en route from El Paso to join the Padres and replace Merrill on the active roster.
Merrill was off to another incredible start this season, slashing .378/.415/.676 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million extension last week, solidifying his spot in the Padres outfield for the next decade.
Unfortunately, Merrill will now miss some time, which is something he rarely did during his rookie season. Merrill played in 156 games last regular season, and finished the year hitting .292 with 24 home runs, 90 runs batted in, and an OPS of .826.
