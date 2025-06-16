Padres All-Star Linked to Yankees in Potential Shocking Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
San Diego Padres front office savant AJ Preller is not bashful when it comes to making noteworthy acquisitions.
Preller thinks outside of the box, and hasn't been bashful in taking big swings to make the Padres as good of a contender as he possibly can. While San Diego has been active in bringing in high-level players, would there be a pathway in which the Friars trade away one of their core fixtures?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic broke down the most pressing needs for each team hoping to contend for a World Series this season. As it pertains to the New York Yankees, Bowden believes the team could be in the market for an infielder (specifically a second and/or third baseman).
New York has depth issues within its infield. There are also questions as to whether there's enough overall quality at some of these spots as Aaron Boone's club primes itself for another October run.
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette, Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon, and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez were all mentioned. However, the most interesting name listed by Bowden would be multi-time All-Star Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres.
"That might leave Arraez as the best realistic fit. Arraez is not a great defender, but he’s won a batting title each of the past three years and would create extra traffic on the bases for New York’s sluggers to drive home. I’m just not sure how the Yankees and Padres would fit as trade partners."
Why would San Diego opt to trade one of its best table setters? Arraez never strikes out, always puts the ball in play, and is currently hitting .273 (he's a career .318 hitter). Arraez is also only 28 years old and figures to be someone the Padres would ideally want to extend into the future as a player whose game will likely age well.
On the surface, Arraez would be a fit for the Yankees as a multi-positional player with the ability to hit for average. At the same time, San Diego is right in the midst of the playoff race themselves. It's highly unlikely that the Padres would become sellers at the deadline.
