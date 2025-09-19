Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Rationale Behind Aggressive Decision That Backfired
The Padres fell, 6-1, to the New York Mets Thursday night after a head-scratching decision from manager Mike Shildt in the third inning.
After two relatively clean innings from starting pitcher Randy Vasquez, whose only hit allowed in the first two innings was a solo home run from Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Vasquez struggled in the third.
On the second pitch of the inning, Cedric Mullins hit a single. The next at-bat, Francisco Lindor hustled for a double, sending Mullins to third base. Then, a familiar face in Juan Soto grounded out, driving in Mullins and sending Lindor to third base. After the right-handed Vasquez walked Pete Alonso, Shildt had had enough, sending in the lefty Wandy Peralta.
“It’s a lineup more conducive to lefties,” Shildt told reporters after the game. “We trust Randy. We’re in the third. We’ve already hit in the third, obviously. We’re down 2-1. We’ve got (runners on) first and third. And there’s always that spot. There are multiple spots in the game that you want to make sure you keep it where it is. We know that they’ve got their back-end (bullpen) guys fully rested. We know their starter is going to be on a shorter leash. At that point, it’s about the best matchup to get out of the inning with keeping it where it’s at.”
Unfortunately for Peralta, Shildt and the rest of the Padres, it took only four pitches for Peralta to give up a three-run home run, burying the Padres in a hole they could not climb out of.
The Padres' bats got just two hits from the fourth inning onwards, and the Mets cruised to a relatively stress-free victory.
“Clearly, the worst-case scenario is what happened,” Shildt said. “But going out, I’m thinking, ‘OK, just hit it at somebody.’ … At that moment it’s like, ‘What’s the best chance to get out of this with no damage and what’s the best chance to get us limited damage?’ And we got a super-high, I mean just a really good, jumps off the page match-up for a groundball, and [Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo] got a swing and put it out of the ballpark. Give him credit.”
The Padres will begin their trek back West, first stopping in Chicago to face the White Sox in a three-game series this weekend before hosting the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
