Padres Among 'Potential Fits' for Dominant Right-Handed Pitcher at Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to add at least one starting pitcher before the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about potential trade candidates whose stock is on the rise following their strong performances last month. One of those candidates is Toronto Blue Jays right-hand pitcher Trevor Richards.
Said Feinsand: "While much of the talk about Toronto’s plans has focused on big names such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Chris Bassitt, Richards has become a very interesting trade candidate. The 31-year-old has a 2.44 ERA in 37 appearances this season and his impressive June -- he posted a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings over 11 outings -- should have a number of teams looking at him. Richards is earning $2.15 million this year and will be a free agent in the offseason, making him an affordable rental option for any contender."
The MLB insider also suggested Toronto's Chris Bassitt as another potential fit for the Padres, A teammate of Richards, the right-handed pitcher "has been solid over the past two months for the underachieving Blue Jays, but his performance in June surely caught the eye of teams seeking rotation help."
The 35-year-old has a solid 1.95 ERA in six starts, throwing six-plus innings in four of his past six starts. Bassitt is earning $22 million this season and again in 2025.